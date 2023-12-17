Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $221.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

