Fulton Bank N.A. Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DD opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.