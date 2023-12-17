Fulton Bank N.A. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

