Fruth Investment Management Has $1.38 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,662,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

