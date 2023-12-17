FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
Shares of RAIL opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.94.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
