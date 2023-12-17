FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

About FreightCar America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

