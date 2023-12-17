Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at UBS Group

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.38.

FCX opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $403,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

