Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 971 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $270.86 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.69 and a 200-day moving average of $285.22. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.