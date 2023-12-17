Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,489 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.