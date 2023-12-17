Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

