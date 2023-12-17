Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

