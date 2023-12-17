Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $271.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

