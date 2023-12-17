Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 9,613 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CSCO opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

