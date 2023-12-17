Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 8.5 %

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.62.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.