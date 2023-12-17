Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Fiserv by 74.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $133.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

