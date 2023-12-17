First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Buys 1,188 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 49,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

