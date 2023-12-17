Financial Review: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) vs. Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Viasat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Viasat alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 9.34% 6.92% 2.47% Sonic Foundry -79.62% -555.89% -68.23%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 5 2 0 2.29 Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viasat and Sonic Foundry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Viasat presently has a consensus price target of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Viasat’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Volatility and Risk

Viasat has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viasat and Sonic Foundry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.56 billion 1.27 $1.08 billion $8.02 3.24 Sonic Foundry $27.47 million 0.09 -$7.08 million ($1.56) -0.13

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viasat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viasat beats Sonic Foundry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Sonic Foundry

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.