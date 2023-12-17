Financial Review: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) vs. Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Senmiao Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.96 -$25.46 million ($14.67) -0.13 Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.53 -$3.11 million ($0.48) -0.94

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Senmiao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -771.90% -981.98% -321.05% Senmiao Technology -50.08% -46.82% -26.56%

Summary

Senmiao Technology beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

