Financial Contrast: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) versus C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) and C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and C&C Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $59.58 billion 1.82 $5.97 billion $3.12 20.04 C&C Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than C&C Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 10.56% 14.94% 6.02% C&C Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and C&C Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and C&C Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 2 5 0 2.71 C&C Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than C&C Group.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats C&C Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About C&C Group

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks. C&C Group plc was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.