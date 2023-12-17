Financial Comparison: Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) versus Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kingfisher and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingfisher 0 1 2 0 2.67 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kingfisher and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingfisher and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingfisher $16.01 billion 0.37 $577.21 million N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 0.11 -$188.93 million $0.01 0.73

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Kingfisher has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingfisher beats Unrivaled Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

