Financial Analysis: STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 522.74%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Upexi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A Upexi $96.81 million 0.19 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Upexi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

