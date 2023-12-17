Financial Analysis: QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get QHSLab alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -43.94% -9,878.04% -32.41% Globus Medical 12.88% 9.79% 8.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Medical 1 7 4 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for QHSLab and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $65.11, indicating a potential upside of 31.43%. Given Globus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than QHSLab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QHSLab and Globus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.24 million 0.23 -$1.00 million N/A N/A Globus Medical $759.12 million 8.99 $190.17 million $1.55 31.96

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than QHSLab.

Volatility & Risk

QHSLab has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats QHSLab on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QHSLab

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. The company sells its products through direct or distributor sales presence, as well as its hip and knee products primarily through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.