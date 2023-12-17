FCF Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PG opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.