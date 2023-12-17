Falcon Wealth Planning Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $132.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

