ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXLS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of EXLS opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 407.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 367.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 523.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

