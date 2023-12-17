Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE EE opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.48. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $275.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,660,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

