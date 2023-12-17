Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives $26.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EE

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EE opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.