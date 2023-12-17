Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $454.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $356.08 on Friday. Everest Group has a one year low of $318.03 and a one year high of $417.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.78. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.18 by $3.96. Everest Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Group will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

