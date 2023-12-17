Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

ETSY stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

