EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.76. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

