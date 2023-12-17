Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 122,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,946 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 525,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,692,000 after acquiring an additional 259,524 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

