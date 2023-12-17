Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 19.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $162,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $572.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.04 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $589.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

