Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,190 ($14.94) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNLM. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($16.82) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.12) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.33).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,510.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 930 ($11.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,044.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,087.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a GBX 27 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £41,093.06 ($51,585.56). In related news, insider Luisa Wright sold 4,219 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £41,093.06 ($51,585.56). Also, insider Karen Witts bought 8,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.14) per share, for a total transaction of £89,319.57 ($112,126.00). Company insiders own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.