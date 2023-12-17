Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dorman Products

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

In related news, Director G. Michael Stakias acquired 1,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,507,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dorman Products has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.