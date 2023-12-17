Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

