Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

