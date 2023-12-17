DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $162,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

