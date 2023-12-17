DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $160,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $687,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $36.73 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

