DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

