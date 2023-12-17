DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New $119,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile



CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

