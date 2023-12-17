DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,751 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $240,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $31.57 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.