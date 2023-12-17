Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

