Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 137 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8 %

Lam Research stock opened at $773.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $779.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $669.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

