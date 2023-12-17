Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $268.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.24 and a one year high of $269.87. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

