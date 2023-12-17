Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

