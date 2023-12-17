Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $281.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.33 and a fifty-two week high of $287.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.39.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

