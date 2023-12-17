Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $177.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.49 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.97. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

