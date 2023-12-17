Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,795,962 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,000 shares of company stock worth $593,800. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

