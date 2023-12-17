Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $250.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $219.69 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $224.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.76.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

