Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Trading Down 2.7 %

CMI opened at $241.53 on Friday. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

