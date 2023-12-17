CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.